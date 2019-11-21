Country singer Sam Hunt charged with DUI in Nashville

Country Music star Sam Hunt has been charged with DUI after driving the wrong way down a Nashville road, according to a police report.

Records show Hunt was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 a.m. Friday and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

A police report said a driver was traveling the wrong way on northbound Ellington Parkway near Ben Allen Road. Officers pulled him over when he reportedly began swerving in and out of his lane.

Police said Hunt had a difficult time finding his license and tried to hand them his passport and credit card instead. He also admitted to drinking alcohol “recently.”

According to the affidavit, Hunt had a blood alcohol concentration level of .173.

WVLT's CBS affiliate, NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Hunt’s publicist for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

