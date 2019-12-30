Memphis couple accused of breaking into cabin with 2 small children

A couple was taken into custody over the weekend after authorities say they broke into a cabin in a local state park with two children in tow.

Reports said the staff at Meeman Shelby State Park went to get cabin five ready for paying customers on Saturday when they found it was already in use.

According to WREG, two rangers found the cabin a mess with Shawn and Leah Hyde and two children living there illegally.

Investigators also determined Shawn Hyde is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas.

Hyde was convicted on charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years of age in 1993 and was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Both adults were charged with burglary in Shelby County are due back in court Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.

