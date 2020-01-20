Couple celebrates cancer survival with bell ringing

A Knoxville couple shared a special moment Monday in celebration of the end of their battles with cancer.

Brenda Baxter stood by her husband, Wilson's, side as he rang the bell to mark the completion of his cancer treatment.

"t's been a life-changing, life-changing experience," Wilson Baxter said.

Baxter was the 3005th patient to complete proton therapy treatment at Provision in Knoxville.

Radiation oncologist Dr. Robert Lavey said proton therapy kills cancer cells the same way traditional radiation therapy does but gives less radiation to a person's normal, healthy cells.

Lavey said he chooses this course of treatment, "So that they feel better during the treatment and afterward have fewer consequences that's a reminder that they ever had cancer."

Five years before Wilson's fight against prostate cancer, Brenda came to the same clinic to be treated for breast cancer.

The couple credit having each other for support as an important factor in their success in beating cancer.

Brenda said her husband consistently researched treatment options so she could discuss the right course of treatment with her doctors.

"He's been, like he said, he's been a trooper through it all," Brenda said.

Wilson credited his wife's faith in helping them both overcome their cancer battles.

"It was really her strength and her faith," Wilson said.

The two now will now plan how to spend more of their time together and with family, since they no longer need to make regular visits to Provision for treatment.

Provision invited the couple to ring the victory bell as the staff gathered patients and medical professionals to celebrate breaking the 3,000 patient milestones.

The clinic has operated in Knoxville for six years.

