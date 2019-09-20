Couple charged with sex crimes against 9 children in S.C.

A man and a woman have been charged with sex crimes involving nine juvenile victims ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old.

According to the Chester Police Department, 34-year-old Sara Lacy and 31-year-old Bradley Corlew Sr. have been charged with multiple counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, exploitation of a minor and disseminating harmful material to a minor.

Officers responded to a home in Chester, South Carolina, on Aug. 22 to speak with Lacy who said she had been physically assaulted by Corlew. Upon further investigation, it was determined that more than the assault had taken place at the home.

From Dec. 2018 through Aug. 2019, police say Lacy and Corlew committed acts against nine juvenile victims in the home. Officials say there are more charges pending.

During a press conference Friday, the Chief of Police said this is “the most disturbing case he’s ever come across” in his 26 years of law enforcement. He said the children are doing much better and are happy to be free from the situation.

Bond was denied for both Corlew and Lacy.

This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Chester Police Department and no further information was released.

