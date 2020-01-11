Couple escapes 60-acre wildfire in Sevier County

It was an anniversary one couple will never forget.

Ashley Owens and her husband were visiting Pigeon Forge for their anniversary. It was a scary first time in the area.

"And it's completely like in flames. So, we had to back up all the way down the mountain and turn around and then we were stuck so we called 911," Owens said.

Firefighters in Sevier County were called first thing on Saturday morning. They responded to a reported fire in Wears Valley.

All afternoon the Wears Valley community watched from a distance. The smoke billowing from the mountain side.

Owens, though, was much closer.

She tried to get down from the mountain, but she and her husband couldn't.

"(We were) surrounded by flames and we just kept going up higher and higher. And we were backed up to where we were. We couldn't go anywhere else," Owens said.

She said it took a few minutes for firefighters to rescue them, but was grateful they did help.

"That was probably the most scared me and my husband have ever been because there's only one way up and one way down that mountain," said Owens. "And they just kept telling us to stay put but then we would also talked to people who were telling us to go up higher, so we got to the highest elevation we could possibly get to and it was just like we had flames 150 yards away from us."

Nearly 20 other cabins were threatened by the fire.

