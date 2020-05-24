Couple finds three-foot long alligator in Kentucky Lake

A couple discovered an alligator in Kentucky Lake Saturday morning.

The couple's daughter sent WVLT sister station, WFIE, a picture of the more than three foot long alligator.

WFIE reported Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials said it was possibly hit in the head with a boat propeller and left the water, but it was not alive by the time officers arrived.

The gator was found in the Kentucky Dam Marina near the boat paddle area. Kentucky law forbids the transport or possession of an alligator, but people sometimes still try to keep them as pets.

According to WFIE Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, officials said the reptiles can’t live in water colder than 40 degrees, so they will die if they are released into the wild in the area.

