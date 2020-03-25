Knoxville couple marries without guests during coronavirus pandemic

A Knoxville couple's wedding plans were changed during the coronavirus pandemic but that did not stop them from getting married.

Newlyweds Breanna and William marry without guests due to coronavirus

Breanna and William planned out their perfect wedding, including a garden ceremony and a reception surrounded by 250 family and friends.

"And then corona came. We started listening to the CDC guidelines and it started dwindling from 250 to 100 to 50 and finally when it started getting down to a dozen to ten we thought this is getting pretty dire," said the couple.

They went to the courthouse but it was already booked with other couples forced into the same fate. They managed to get a license and called their pastor at Faith Lutheran in Farragut whose Sunday services were on hold due to the virus.

"We don't want to wait any longer because we were just excited to get married and really as soon as we called our parents and they were excited for us and thought it was a good decision," They said.

With a guest list limited to 10 by the CDC they videoed their ceremony to share with loved ones as they walked down the empty aisle husband and wife.

"We're so excited that we were able to make the best of the situation and whatever this coronavirus tries to throw at us, but as a married couple."

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.