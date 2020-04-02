Georgia couple says “I do” using Zoom video conference

Newlyweds Joshua and Jillian Ogundele originally planned to get married at First African Baptist Church last weekend, WTOC reported.

The coronavirus has changed how people are doing all sorts of things, including marriage. Some people are canceling their weddings or rescheduling them. But Joshua and Jillian took another route.

“Our friend introduced us to Zoom", said the bride, Jillian Ogundele, “and we said ‘Hey, if we get the pastors on board, this could work!’”

The couple spent a little over a week planning their virtual wedding with family and friends.

They even sent out new wedding invitations and did a rehearsal to make sure all the technology was working.

”Walking some people through technology, it definitely wasn’t the smoothest", said Ogundele.

WTOC reported that the couple was married in their home in front of hundreds of friends and family who logged onto Zoom to watch.

​"We didn’t plan on doing a toast or anything like that but people had champagne and wine glasses and flutes and they were all ready for toasting at the end", said Jillian, “Josh doesn’t dance but we convinced him to do the first dance; we didn’t really go into it with a plan but just the way everybody really supported and came out it just really elevated the experience for us.”

Both Jillian and Joshua say even though their original plans fell through, being together is what matters most during this time.

"It's really important at the end of the day if you’re stressed about finding the right dress. You’re stressed about all the details. I think when you’re just stripped of all of that it just reminds you of what’s important. We’re still here together."

