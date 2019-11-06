Couple visits every Pal's location, tries every menu item in one day

"Quitters never win," said a sign in the background of one couple's photo posted on Twitter.

"That’s right Pal’s, 'Quitters never win' and we sure ain’t quittin’ now! Gray order: Chocolate Shake," the caption read.

This Georgia couple made the journey to Tennessee and completed what they call "The Pal's Challenge." That means they visited every Pal's location and ordered everything on the menu at least once all in one day.

Pal's has 28 locations around upper East Tennessee. The restaurant has 32 items on the menu including the Gravy Biscuit, Chili Dogs, a "Sauce Burger" and their famous cheddar rounds.

Eating one of each item would cost you a total of 15,471 calories, 924 grams of fat, 1057 carbs, 708 grams of protein, and 30.5 grams of fiber according to the Pal's website nutrition calculator.

The couple said on Twitter the whole trip took a total of 15 hours and 15 minutes. They traveled a total of 400.2 miles.

