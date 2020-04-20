Couple with East Tennessee ties keeping entertained with quarantine karaoke

People have become pretty creative trying to come up with ways to stay entertained throughout their quarantine.

One Houston couple took their entertainment into their own hands a month ago when they decided to rewrite popular songs with a pandemic twist.

Justin and Angela Titcombe thought it would just be a one-time thing that they did to have some fun, but once they posted two videos in a row, they knew they were in for the long haul.

"It has given us something to do and we've enjoyed it, we do it for us and as long as its still funny to us then we'll continue it as we get through this thing," said Justin, who went to Farragut and UT.