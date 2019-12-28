Judge denies Eric Boyd new trial in Christian-Newsom murders

Knox County Criminal Court Judge Bob McGee denied Eric Boyd's motion for a new trial and motion for judgment of acquittal.

The order was filed on December 20th.

In November, Boyd and his attorney asked for a new trial after his conviction in August of the Christian-Newsom murders.

Boyd was the final person convicted in the deaths of Channon Christian and Christopher Newsom. The young couple was tortured and murdered in January 2007.

The order denying Boyd a new trial states there was enough evidence presented at Boyd's trial for jurors to make a decision and there is not a need to have a change of venue due to the court asking jurors to complete a "lengthy questionnaire."

