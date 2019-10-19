Court documents reveal opioid manufacturer sent nearly 900-million pills to Kentucky

A judge agreed to unseal court documents detailing specific data on how an opioid manufacturer flooded the Bluegrass State with pills.

During a six-year period, prosecutors say drug manufacturer Mallinckrodt sent nearly 900-million doses to the Bluegrass.

The new data revealed in each month of 2012, one Manchester pharmacy dispensed more than 9,500 tablets of Oxycodone. The city's population is about 1,400. This is about six pills per person each month.

Medicaid in Kentucky spent nearly $15-million on the company's opioids from 2013 to 2016.