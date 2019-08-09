Court rules in favor of Gavin Grimm in transgender bathroom case

The U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia has ruled in favor of Gavin Grimm in a sex discrimination lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board.

Grimm was 15 in 2015 when “the school board adopted a policy preventing him from using bathroom facilities consistent with his gender identity,” according to the ACLU, who filed on a lawsuit on Grimm’s behalf.

A federal judge heard arguments last month over whether the Gloucester County School Board violated Grimm’s rights.

A press release on Friday from the ACLU says the judge “declared that the school board’s policy violated Mr. Grimm’s rights under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 from the time it was adopted through his graduation.”

The judge also ordered the school system to update Grimm’s high school transcriptions to reflect a male gender and “provide copies to him within 10 days.”

Friday’s decision comes after numerous court hearings in the past four years, including in 2017 when the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back to a lower court.

Copyright 2019 WWBT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.