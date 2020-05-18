Covenant Health participates in COVID-19 plasma trial

Some exerts think the best treatment for coronavirus could already be in the playbook.

"It’s been used previously in other epidemics such as influenza, h1n1, and the ebola virus epidemics to treat those as well," Dr. Mark Williams, a pathologist with Covenant Health said.

He said it's called Convalescent Plasma donation. It's where plasma is taken from a COVID-19 symptom-free, survivor and given to someone who is fighting the virus.

"In that plasma are antibodies specific to the virus," Williams said.

"There has been reports that of using this treatment in patients who are are acutely ill and they have seen shortened recovery times."

That's why Covenant has teamed up with 2,000 other hospitals, including UT Medical Center, to offer the treatment on a research basis to any patient at their nine medical centers that qualify. Williams said they've already used it with one patient.

"The results are preliminary right now, but from what we can tell the particular patient is starting to do better," Williams said.

While he admits they are just in the beginning stages, and more research needs to be done, he hopes that by teaming up with hospitals across the county they'll be able to make a difference.

"Hopefully from that we will be able to come up with the right answer, as far as whether this is going to be an effective treatment, and save lives," Williams said.

If you’re a coronavirus survivor and are interested in being a plasma donor, contact Medic Regional Blood Center to set up an appointment.

