Craft something hand-made for mom at this Morristown shop

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Small groups of families and friends are observing social distancing guidelines and slowly beginning to return to The Pink Pig Pottery Studio in downtown Morristown.
Crystal Niendorf said she enjoyed an early Mother's Day gathering with family members, including her two granddaughters. The oldest, Daisy, crafted and painted along with her. "She's very creative and I want her to be able to do all those things." The youngest is just big enough to have newborn footprints created in a glazed piece of pottery. "I bring her a lot and we did the footprints and today we're just all doing it."
Husband and father Chris Howerton dropped off a painted unicorn for his daughter, to be glazed and fired. He also picked up a new monogram sign for his wife for Mother's Day. His two oldest children will paint it for her. "Right now there's not a whole lot of options to go out and shop. This is something we can touch and feel and see and just something they can paint from the heart.'
The studio is beginning to allow small groups again, with social distancing and disinfecting between customers. They also allow pick up orders.
Employee Cameron Manton said, "We give you a little to-go instruction kit. If you just let us know when you get here we can leave it out on the front porch."
Kits picked up later this week could be for activities done with mothers, then returned to the shop for glazing and firing.
