A multi-vehicle crash has closed Interstate I-75 southbound in Caryville.

According to TDOT, a crash occurred at mile marker 134 around 7:40 p.m. on November 5. It was expected to be cleared by 9:30 p.m. The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed.

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said travelers "might want to find alternative routes."

