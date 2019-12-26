Two taken to hospital after chase with suspect ends in crash

Two people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals after a crash occurred in Sevierville on December 26.

According to investigators, a suspect was accused of stealing from a local store and fled. Sevierville police said the suspect hit at least two police cruisers during the chase.

The chase ended on Dolly Parton Parkway at Henderson Avenue when officials said the suspect collided with a civilian vehicle.

The suspect was life-flighted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and another person was taken by EMS to LeConte Medical Center.

The roadway from Middle Creek to Henderson Ave remains closed.

