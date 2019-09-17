Crave Golf Club in the Smoky Mountains rated best in the nation

Travel.com has rated Crave Golf Club as the #1 mini-putt course in the USA.

There are 38 different holes at the candy-themed, 18,500 square foot family fun center. Courses are located inside, outside and on the rooftops of the building, providing customers with scenic views of the Smokies.

The courses have themes surrounded around candy and sweets. There is even a train that blows cotton candy scented smoke.

Crave also features a candy store, a mini-bowling alley, and two 30 minute escape rooms.

“We are incredibly proud to be ranked the #1 mini golf in America,” said Vice President of Marketing Josh Mayberry. “Crave strives to provide a world-class experience where children and adults alike can enjoy unique mini-golf along with mini-bowling and escape rooms at an

affordable price.”

Crave Golf Club partnered with U! Creative to make the best mini golf in America a reality.

You can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

