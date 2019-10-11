Creatures Legends and Lore conference coming to Gatlinburg

The Creatures Legends and Lore Conference is coming to Gatlinburg.

It's being hosted by James "Bobo" Fay of Finding Bigfoot and Doogie McDougal of the Tennessee Wraith Chasers.

Organizers said 12 experts will be on hand at the conference to discuss Bigfoot, Cryptids, Aliens and Ghosts.

It's happening Saturday, October 12 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

"We will be assembling some of America's most experienced Bigfoot & Cryptid Researchers along with Paranormal Experts, and Extraterrestrial Investigators. We will share each addition as soon as it is official. We will also bring back the full panel of speakers for each track for a Q&A session. You will also find vendors, photo ops, presentations, and autograph opportunities. Feel free to dress up. "

