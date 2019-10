The Pigeon Forge fire chief said nearly every department in Sevier County worked a large fire at the Sevier County solid waste facility Wednesday night.

Chief Tony Watson told WVLT News that the composting facility caught fire around 9:43 p.m. He said about 500 tons of garbage had burned.

As of 11:45 p.m., the fire was under control, but officials said they would be working well into the night.

WVLT News has a crew headed to the scene.