Crews investigating motorcycle crash in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash with injury on Ballplay Road in Madisonville on Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area of 2200 Ballplay Road and Ballplay Road and Rocky Springs Road.

Emergency responders are working to clear the scene for UT Lifestar.

The sheriff's office said no names will be released as the crash is an ongoing investigation.

