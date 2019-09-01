Missing man's body found in Little Pigeon River

Multiple agencies were looking for a man who was believed to had drowned in the Little Pigeon River Sunday around 7 p.m.

A spokesperson with the Sevierville Police Department said they found a man's body inside the river around 9 p.m. Witnesses told police the man jumped into the river.

Officials are ruling the incident as an accidental drowning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Be advised that Redbank Road off of Pittman Center is being blocked off for emergency personnel only at this time. Please avoid traveling on this road. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) September 2, 2019

This is a developing story.

