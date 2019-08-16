Advertisement

Crews release book about experiences during 2016 Gatlinburg Wildfires

Trial By Fire / Source: WVLT News
Trial By Fire / Source: WVLT News(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 16, 2019 at 5:15 PM EDT
Sevier County Electric has a new book that details crew members experiences during the Gatlinburg wildfires.

The book was put together by the CEO of the electric service and he said it's the first hand stories of his crews saving lives.

He said that night many cleared paths for firefighters and pulled people to safety. He said one of their defining moments was getting power restored to the Gatlinburg Water Treatment Plant so they'd have water to fight the fires.

Allen Robbins said they did all that while embers flew, homes were burning and dangerous winds were bringing down trees.

"We were the first responders to the first responders in a lot of situations. We were leading them into places, trying to clear the roadways of wire and polls and things of that nature," said Robbins.

Money raised from the book will support Sevier County charities. The forward was written by Coach Fulmer.

You can get a copy at Sevier County Electric on Dolly Parton Parkway.

