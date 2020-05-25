Crews rescue man from 30-foot ravine in Murfreesboro

Rutherford County emergency responders rescued a man from a 30-foot ravine on Memorial Day.

Officials said someone at Champions Run Golf Course heard a man's plea for help and found him stuck.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office responded and found the man down the ravine, located in a heavily-wooded area.

Officials said it took several crews, including firefighters, paramedics and the Emergency Management Agency Special Operations Response Team to rescue the man.

Crews were successfully able to rescue the male and he was taken to St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.