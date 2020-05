Crews responded to a large fire in the area of West Knoxville Monday evening.

Rural Metro said crews were headed to an abandoned house fire at 1408 Currier Lane behind Bruster's Ice Cream along Northshore Drive around 7:00 p.m.

WVLT Meteorologist Austin Bowling captured video of the fire.

Black smoke could be seen from the highway.

As of about 7:15 p.m., there were no reports of injuries.

