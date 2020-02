Outer Drive near Ogden Road was closed Friday morning as crews worked to battle a house fire.

No one was hurt in an Oak Ridge house fire. / Source: (WVLT)

The call came in just after 2 a.m.

One person inside the home made it out safely.

Crews arrived at the home within six minutes of the call. The house was fully involved when they arrived.

An investigation into how the fire started remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.