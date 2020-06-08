Crews respond to fire at Biker Rags on Kingston Pike
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 1:29 PM EDT
Rural Metro Firefighters responded to 10557 Kingston Pike Monday afternoon, where a fire had started at a store called Biker Rags.
Officials at the scene told WVLT News the fire appeared to have been caused by fresh asphalt laid up against a column outside the store.
No information regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire had been released as of 1:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
WVLT News has a crew at the scene working to learn more details.
