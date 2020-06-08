Crews respond to fire at Biker Rags on Kingston Pike

Fire at Biker Rags / Source: (WVLT)
Posted:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) — Rural Metro Firefighters responded to 10557 Kingston Pike Monday afternoon, where a fire had started at a store called Biker Rags.

Officials at the scene told WVLT News the fire appeared to have been caused by fresh asphalt laid up against a column outside the store.

No information regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire had been released as of 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WVLT News has a crew at the scene working to learn more details.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

 