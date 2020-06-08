Crews respond to fire at Biker Rags on Kingston Pike

Rural Metro Firefighters responded to 10557 Kingston Pike Monday afternoon, where a fire had started at a store called Biker Rags.

Officials at the scene told WVLT News the fire appeared to have been caused by fresh asphalt laid up against a column outside the store.

No information regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire had been released as of 1:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working commercial fire at 10557 Kingston Pike. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/0KpxHTCkfq — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) June 8, 2020

