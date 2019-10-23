Crossville Minister's Tree House goes up in flames

A Crossville landmark went up in flames late Tuesday evening.

Cumberland County Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to a fire at the famous Minister's Tree House off Beehive Lane in Crossville.

People watching the fire said it started around 11:30 p.m. EST. They said the whole building burned to the ground in about 15 minutes.

WVLT's Robert Grant made it to the site around 1:30 a.m. EST, and still saw flames. He said no emergency crews were on the scene.

Cumberland County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control.