Crews battle fire at Knoxville gas station

Officials are investigating after crews responded to a fire at a gas station early Saturday morning.

Rural Metro crews said they arrived on the scene of a reported structure fire on the 2000 block of East Governor Highway and found the sprinkler system activated and flowing water.

Crews were already working a house fire in East Knoxville, so assistance was requested from the City of Knoxville and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, according to reports.

Officials said crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with the help of the sprinkler system.

The Marathon gas station was not open at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.