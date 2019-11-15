Woman says heater started house fire, Hamblen Co. officials say

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a residence in Hamblen County on November 15.

Source: WVLT News

A WVLT News crew spotted the fire, located in the 1100 block of E. Third Street, at around 5 p.m.

One neighbor claimed a home had been engulfed in flames.

Investigators said the homeowner made it out, but crews were still searching for three dogs. According to Bryan Shepard, the Morristown Fire Marshall, the woman told investigators her heater started smoking and caught fire.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.