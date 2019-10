AMR dispatch confirmed emergency personnel are responding to reports of a man pinned beneath a piece of machinery in East Knox County on Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 2000 block of Asbury Road at 2:41 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Rural Metro confirmed an employee at 2435 Asbury Road was trapped by a forklift.

WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene.

