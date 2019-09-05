Crews respond to reported drowning in Loudon County

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a possible drowning on September 5 at around 10:15 p.m.

The sheriff's office said crews are still on scene near the Canal Boat Ramp after they were called about a person entering the water who has not been seen since.

Crews with the sheriff's office, EMA, Priority EMS and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are on scene as of 11 p.m.

The sheriff's office said more information would be released as it became available.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.