Crews working to extinguish brush fire in East Sevier County

Emergency responders are working to extinguish a fully contained brush fire in East Sevier County, the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said on Thursday evening.

The Sevier County EMA said crews were working to extinguish a three-acre brush fire near the area of Johnson Hollow near Pittman Center.

"Residents or visitors may see or smell smoke due to this fire," the agency said on Facebook. "This fire is now fully contained."

The agency said the fire was not near any structures and is in a very remote area of the county as of 4:30 p.m.

Crews with the Tennessee Division of Forestry and Sevier County fire are monitoring the site until it is fully extinguished.

