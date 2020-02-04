Critter Cupboard serves up pet food at mobile pantry in Sevier County

Dozens of families have been stretching their food dollars a bit farther to feed pets, thanks to a new pet food pantry in Sevier County.

"We had our first distribution in November and we helped 8 families. Then we had another one in December," said volunteer Sheri Whitlow-Metheney with the new nonprofit group H & L Rescue.

The groups said their main service to the community has been the Critter Cupboard that began in late 2019.

The group wanted to feed a need that complements what other animal groups are already doing.

"We figured a lot of things were covered and we were trying to figure out what's not covered," said Whitlow-Metheny.

Director of the Sevier Animal Care Center, Ashley Thomas said the group is filling a need that would allow shelters to do other community work.

"It's just so helpful to have someone else to run a pet food pantry or a pet food program," Thomas said. "So that's just one less thing that we as a shelter need to do for this community."

The next pet food distribution is Saturday, February 8 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Sevier Animal Care Center at 1040 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. The group is asking that for now, distribution be limited to Sevier County residents.

Anyone interested in donating can contact the group to schedule a pick-up or drop-off.

