Crossville Police Department announces drive-through court

Crossville Police Department released temporary procedures for the upcoming city court date scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on June 23.

Source: (Crossville Police Department)

According to a release, city court will be held at the police department's drive-through window located at 115 Henry Street.

The guidelines are as follow:

Report to the Stanley Street Parking lot of Crossville Medical Group starting at 5:30 p.m. where officers will provide instructions for parking and line up.

Officers advise people to stay in the vehicle at all times to limit possible exposure to others.

Officers will place those in line to be directed down Henry Street and to the drive-through window to see the Judge.

Officers instruct people to have all documents and items needed for your citation ready to show once you are at the drive-thru window.

CPD said if you have a court appearance scheduled for June 23, call the clerk's office to determine if you need to appear on that date or take action to correct your citation prior to the date.

The clerk can be reached at 931-484-7231 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

CPD expects up to 100 people to arrive.

