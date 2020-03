A Crossville Walmart closed for business Sunday after early morning storms caused a power outage in the business.

Officials said the power went out at the business around 3 a.m. Sunday after power lines were downed during the storm.

The store is the only Walmart in Crossville, leaving many residents without a place to shop.

A Walmart manager said they expect the store to reopen Monday morning,

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.