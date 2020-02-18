Crossville police announce sobriety checkpoint

Officials with the Crossville Police Department announced they will conduct sobriety checkpoints on Friday, Feb. 21.

The checkpoint will be in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, beginning at 5 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Crossville police will conduct the sobriety checkpoints in the areas of Lantana Road and U.S. Highway 127.

Police ask drivers to use caution when driving in these areas and tell drivers to not approach checkpoints with high-beam headlights on.

"Please help us keep the roadways safe for everyone, buckle up and don't drink and drive," CPD said.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Crossville Police Department at 931-484-7231.

