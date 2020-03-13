Cruise canceled day before Knoxville family set to board

A Knoxville family said they have been forced to change vacation plans right before they were supposed to set sail on a cruise.

Family's cruise canceled day before they had planned to set sail

The Campbell family of four drove to Orlando, Florida, with plans to take off on a Disney Fantasy cruise for a week.

The day before the boat was supposed to leave, the family said they were told the cruise line had cancelled the trip over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

Dave Campbell told WVLT News the family is not self-quarantining or coming straight home. He said he and his family are taking advantage of what's still open in Orlando. Disney World had announced that they plan to close the park to visitors Sunday night.

"We're super sad, we had planned this cruise for about a year now and they canceled on us the day before we were supposed to leave," said Campbell. "The kids are in good spirits and we are too. We're washing our hands and not touching the rails and a lot of hand sanitizer going on."

Campbell said the cruise line refunded their tickets.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.