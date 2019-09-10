Cumberland Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a missing who may be a runaway.

Amanda Bolden, 15, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 6 and was reported missing by her family.

Bolden is described as a white female, 5'9" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Bolden may have dyed her hair.

The CCSO is asking anyone with information on Bolden's whereabouts to call the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (931) 484-6176 and ask for Sgt. Gary Howard.

