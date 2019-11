The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a runaway teen.

Investigators said they believe Ellie LaLosh, 16, may have traveled to Ohio with a 20-year-old boyfriend. She was last seen on November 18.

LaLosh is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5' 4" and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about where she could be should contact the Sheriff's Office at (931) 484-6167.