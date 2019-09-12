Cumberland County Sheriff's Office warns of scammers who impersonate deputies

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about a new scam call.

According to a release, the scam callers sound official and identify themselves as Sgt. Michaels or Sgt. Cooper.

The scammers tell individuals on the phone that a warrant for their arrest has been issued and payment is required to avoid jail.

The Sheriff's Office said they never make phone calls to request payment over the phone.

"If you receive a call from us we will request you come to the Sheriff's Office to receive a civil process but never to solicit money," said the release.

