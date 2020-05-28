Cumberland County deputies warn of gift card scam

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam reported by multiple residents.

The sheriff's office said residents claimed they have been contacted by scammers who try to trick people into giving them personal information. The first step of the scam is the victim receives a fake card in the mail from Walmart and Visa that says "final notice."

Investigators said the notice says: “An unclaimed reward worth up to $100.00 in savings is being held for you at our main distribution center. To receive this reward, please call us now, toll-free, at 1-855-953-3223. WARNING: Failure to call will result in an AUTOMATIC FORFEITURE OF THIS REWARD. Please call at once for details.”

If you dial the number, the sheriff's office said a scammer will try to solicit personal information from you and some type of payment in order for you to receive a "free gift."

The sheriff's office warned people, "DO NOT GIVE YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION TO ANYONE THAT YOU DO NOT KNOW, whether over the phone, text, email or any other way."

