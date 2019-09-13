Elderly man barricades himself inside home

On September 12, 2019, just before 6:00 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to 923 Russell Ridge Road for a domestic violence call.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered James Reagan, age 76, had barricaded himself in the residence and was armed with multiple loaded weapons. Family members tell deputies Reagan suffers from Alzheimer's and at times becomes violent.

After about two hours of negotiations, Mr. Reagan surrendered without incident. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cumberland Medical Center for a mental evaluation. Charges are pending.

Multiple agencies were involved in the operation.

