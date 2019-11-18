Cumberland County officials searching for teen

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 17-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office said 17-year-old Justin Trosclair was last seen on November 14 after his parents received a message from his school saying he was absent.

Investigators said Trosclair messaged his parents shortly after saying he was going to run away.

Deputies said Justin is a white male, 200 pounds, 5'7" with blonde hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 931-484-6176.

