Cumberland, Ky declares state of emergency after oil spill

The mayor of the City of Cumberland has declared a state of emergency following an oil spill Sunday upstream from the city's water supply in the Cumberland River.

The Kentucky Division of Water is urging all customers of the city-owned water system to avoid any contact with the water supply until safety testing is completed.

Those restrictions include no drinking, cooking, bathing, cleaning, or washing dishes. They also say to not use any ice machines or water fountains.

Officials will be handing out bottled water at the Cumberland Fire Station on Monday. They also offer bottled water delivery for those who are elderly or disabled. People can call about that service at (606) 589- 2106.