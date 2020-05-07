Cuomo: No one in New York can be evicted for not paying rent until August 20

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that no one in the state can be evicted for not paying rent due to the pandemic until August 20. "New York State will extend the moratorium on evictions for those facing COVID-related hardship for an additional 60 days — until August 20," he tweeted.

During his daily briefing, CBS reported that he said that rent was the number one issue people spoke to him about.

Cuomo also said officials will ban any late-payment fees and allow renters to use their security deposits as payment.

"Everyone is just making do, and everyone has hardships, et cetera," he said. "We just want to make sure that those people who are most vulnerable are protected."

He said the state is working on relief from banks for landlords.

"There is no doubt a tradeoff between the tenant and the landlord," he said. "We are helping the landlords also, but on a human level I don't want to see people and their children being evicted at this time, through no fault of their own."

