Curious penguins tour Shedd Aquarium while it’s closed for coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) - What would you do at the Shedd Aquarium if you had free time during its closure? Check out the animals, of course!

Penguins at Shedd Aquarium got to see the other animals while the facility is closed for coronavirus. (Source: Shedd Aquarium/CNN)

That’s what Wellington the penguin did Sunday when the aquarium was shuttered due to the coronavirus.

And, what’s a little tourism without a good social media post? The aquarium tweeted a video of Wellington looking at the fish in the Amazon Rising exhibit.

The little guy is one of several rockhopper penguins who got to take a walk or a waddle under the guidance of keepers.

The aquarium told the Chicago Tribune staff are getting creative about animal enrichment during the closure.

The facility won’t open until the end of the month at the earliest.

