Cyclists asked to participate Ride of Silence individually

On Wednesday night, you may see more bike riders on the road or at parks. They’re cycling in honor of people who lost their lives while riding.

It’s called the Ride of Silence. It is a national event and one of the local rides takes place in Blount County to honor cyclist Jeff Roth. Roth, a father of three, husband and avid cyclist lost his life riding home from work on Rt. 321.

Caroline Cooley with Bike Walk Knoxville is encouraging people to ride on their own and to post about their ride on social media.

"It’s very emotional, you’re not speaking or slowing and you’re thinking about the people who have been victims. It’s about family members and neighbors just ordinary normal people who are just trying to get out and have a little exercise," said Cooley.

If you want to participate, the ride takes place at 7 p.m. You can ride anywhere between six to 12 miles. The rides are meant to be done in silence, like a funeral procession.

