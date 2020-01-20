Kentucky dad admits to shaking 4-month-old daughter multiple times

A Cynthiana man is facing an assault charge after he admitted to police he shook his 4-month-old daughter multiple times to get her to stop crying.

Robert Webber is charged with first-degree assault.

A 911 call came in at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, for an unconscious 4-month-old child.

While at Kentucky Children's Hospital, Cynthiana police learned the baby had a history of brain bleeding, broken ribs and a fractured skull.

During an interview at the hospital, Webber admitted to shaking the baby.

Police said the most recent time the baby left a red mark on Webber's arm from the repeated hitting of her head.

Webber was arrested at Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington just before 11 p.m. that Friday night.

The child's mother tells WKYT the baby is in critical condition and on a ventilator. She says doctors and nurses have the baby stabilized, at last check.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.